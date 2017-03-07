Susan Williams via AP

Twins Jean Haley and Martha Williams, 97, died together after they both suffered falls the same night at Haley’s home in Barrington, Rhode Island.

According to The Boston Globe, Haley and Williams met their younger 89-year-old sister for dinner at The Lobster Pot on Friday, March 3. Afterwards, they headed back to Haley’s house, where it appeared they both fell before entering the house. The twins were found unresponsive the following morning with one lying in the driveway and the other nearby on the garage floor. They were later taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead, the newspaper reports.

Haley family via AP (2)

Per the Boston outlet, officials say Williams fell getting into her car, and Haley may have tripped on a rug in the garage while she tried to call for help. Authorities believe that the cold temperatures contributed to their deaths, but the autopsy results are still pending. Temperatures in Barrington dropped to 16 degrees on Saturday night.

“They came into life together and they died together,” Haley’s son John told Time. “It was kind of a comforting feeling to know they were still together. That’s the way they came in and that’s the way they went out.”

John added that the duo were “best friends, always” and lived just a few miles apart their entire lives. “Twins have something special,” he said. “The way we look at it too, if one of them had gone before the other one, they would have been miserable. It’s kind of beautiful in a way.”

Haley’s grandson Nate also shared a sweet tribute on Facebook to the two ladies. “In one of the more bizarre, tragic and poetic stories that I have heard in my time, they left this world just as they had entered it … together,” he wrote. “They had one last Friday night out, enjoyed dinner, the company of others, and most importantly, each other. This is truly the end of an era, an era that spanned 97 amazing years, and only God knows how many amazing memories!”

Both women were widowed. Williams was married to Charles Roger Williams Jr. and Haley to John Williams Haley Jr. Their husbands both worked together for many years at the family business Douglas Young Inc., a company which made boxes for jewelry.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!