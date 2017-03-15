Hold up! Amber Rose displayed an insane amount of cleavage in a video she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, March 14.

The curvy model was promoting a new backless and strapless bra, and used her 36H assets to showcase how it worked.

“Redefining cleavage over here with the @sneakyvaunt pushup!” she captioned the clip. “Cannot believe I get all this and it's backless and strapless... If you’ve got it…VAUNT IT.”

Actions spoke louder than words in the video, in which the former Dancing With the Stars contestant doesn’t say anything.

#ad Redefining cleavage over here with the @sneakyvaunt pushup! Cannot believe I get all this and it's backless and strapless... If you’ve got it ... VAUNT IT!💋 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

Instead she jiggled her breasts to show how the bra stays in place, before tightening the laces to flaunt an even higher cleavage.

The 33-year-old is proud of her body and revealed it’s all natural when she appeared on plastic surgery show Good Work in 2015.

“I wear a 36H, natural,” she said, before admitting she hasn’t ruled out the possibility of going under the knife.

“This area over here, it’s like skin, and I want to fill it out. But I don’t know if I want to get an implant because my boobs are kind of really nice.”

