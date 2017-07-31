Leon Bennett/WireImage

Looking to her followers for some advice. Amber Rose revealed that she’s contemplating getting a breast reduction surgery, but she’s worried about scarring.

The model, 33, shared an Instagram photo on Monday, July 31, of herself in a low-cut black top and high-waisted black jeans. She switched up her beauty look and rocked a dark, curly wig and red lipstick at her friend Paloma Ford’s birthday party.

Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

Although Rose is showing off major cleavage in the photo, she said that she wishes her chest was smaller. "I'm thinking about getting a breast reduction this year 😩 my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she captioned the photo. "I’m really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars?”

The actress, who has previously revealed that she wears a 36H bra size, also shut down rumors that she has implants. "And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples,” she continued. “Tell me about ur experiences.”

Rose wouldn’t be the first celebrity to embrace the procedure. Ariel Winter has been open about how much better she feels after getting her size 32F boobs reduced to a 34D at age 17.

Besides dealing with physical pain, it was a struggle for Winter, now 19, to find clothing that fit. “I’d have to wear the dress that was super tight and form-fitted everywhere because if I didn’t, it didn’t look good,” the Modern Family star told Glamour in 2015. “I didn’t really have an option other than to wear fitted clothes. Everyone would [say], ‘Why is she dressing so mature? That’s so inappropriate for her age!’ I understood what they were saying. It’s not like I wanted to pick out those inappropriate dresses, it’s just that I didn’t really have another choice, or I was going to get ridiculed.”

