Embracing her imperfections! Amber Rose took to Instagram on Sunday, April 23, to share a video of herself pointing out her cellulite and stretch marks.

In the clip, the model, 33, lounges on a chair by the pool in an army-green, high-cut one-piece swimsuit. After licking her lips, she pans the camera down toward her legs and butt to show off her hardly noticeable cellulite and stretch marks. "Trappin #cellulite #stretchmarks," she captioned the post, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Trappin #cellulite #stretchmarks 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Apr 23, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

Several fans commented on Rose's video to applaud her honesty. "I see no cellulite or stretch marks. U look fabulous. Also I need to put down the double stuff oreos," one user quipped. Another wrote, "So bootyful."

The Amber Rose Show host is no stranger to flaunting her figure on Instagram. In March, she posted a video of herself jiggling her size 36H breasts to promote a backless, strapless bra.



Last year, however, Rose said she felt "body-shamed" while competing on season 23 of Dancing With the Stars with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "It was a point in the dance where I had to lift my leg up and Maks dipped me and [judge Julianne Hough] said, 'Oh, I'm uncomfortable,' and I instantly, I felt ... body-shamed," she recalled on her podcast in September 2016. "All the beautiful professional dancers that are on Dancing With the Stars, I mean, they dress very sexy and they do splits and they grind up on these guys and they look absolutely stunning and they get a standing ovation. And for me, and my body, my hips, my ass, my breasts, made her feel uncomfortable."



Hough, 28, later clarified that her "uncomfortable" comment was taken out of context.



