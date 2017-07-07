Leave it to Amy Schumer to flaunt her funny bone instead of an impossibly flawless swimsuit selfie on National Bikini Day.

Rather than using the holiday, meant to mark the 71st anniversary of the bikini, to show off a sexy shot on social media, Schumer opted to be silly while celebrating.

“National bikini day! #wherewasmyparisfashionweekinvite,” the 36-year-old actress captioned an Instagram shot of herself on Thursday, July 5, with her legs splayed and her bikini top straps down.

Not that Schumer isn’t a fan of two-pieces or swimsuits in general. After she covered the May issue of InStyle wearing a white one-piece, swimwear designer Dana Duggan took a shot at her on social media.



"Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit," Duggan wrote on Instagram, adding a vomit emoji. Schumer clapped back by posting a slew of pics of herself in eight different bikinis on her Instagram story on April 8, writing, “I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline.”

Maybe the newly single funny lady will find a summer romance. She split from her furniture designer boyfriend Ben Hanisch after a year and a half together in May.

“Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration,” Schumer’s rep told Us on May 17, adding that the former couple remain “friends.”

