So cheeky! Ariel Winter showed off her toned bottom and hip tattoo while soaking up the sun on vacation in Bora Bora on Saturday, January 7.

The 18-year-old actress shared a series of photos of herself and pals including Modern Family costar Nolan Gould relaxing by the water on Instagram and Snapchat. In one shot, Winter and her friend Jessie Berg stuck their bikini-clad backsides toward the camera as they looked out at the ocean while aboard a boat. "Your favorite wives in paradise," Winter captioned the post.

Winter, who often shows off her fit physique on social media, later shared a picture of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit while enjoying some snacks. Gould, 18, meanwhile, shared a group shot of his pals on his Instagram account, writing, "Wishing we could extend this trip just a bit."

Winter and Gould weren't the only Modern Family stars enjoying a vacation at the Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora — Sofia Vergara also soaked up the sun on the Polynesian island with her husband, Joe Manganiello.

While sunbathing in a tiny white bikini, the Los Angeles native also gave her Snapchat followers an up-close glimpse at her hip tattoo, which translates to "Love risks everything and asks for nothing" in Greek.



Although Winter's boyfriend, Levi Meaden, was not seen in any of the social media posts, the new couple have spent plenty of time together in recent months. Winter and the Aftermath actor, 29, rang in the New Year together with a sweet kiss that she shared on Instagram, writing, "Loving you all the way into 2017."



The TV actress previously dated musician Laurent Claude Gaudette for two years before calling it quits last year.

