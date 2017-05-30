Ariel Winter Works Cheeky Bikini on Memorial Day: Pics

Courtesy Ariel Winter/Instagram

Channeling the Little Mermaid? Ariel Winter showed off her bikini body and her new red hair in a series of Instagram photos from Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

The Modern Family star, 19, who styled her long red tresses in a beachy side braid, wore light blue bathing suit bottoms while kneeling in the sand. In another pic, she bared her booty in the thong bikini and looked over her shoulder. “Happy #MemorialDay,” she captioned the photo slideshow.

The actress also took to her Instagram Story to share some snaps from the outing. She posted a Boomerang video of her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, playfully slapping her butt while they lounged on towels with another pal.

The couple, who started dating last fall, later attended Winter’s costar Sofia Vergara’s Memorial Day Paraiso Tropical Party. The Colombian actress, 44, shared a photo of Winter and Meaden, 29, posing with a parrot. Winter looked chic in a black dress and gold earrings while Meaden wore a blue jacket and white shirt.

The future UCLA student recently revealed that she’s living with her beau. “I do have my own house. Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me,” she told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show earlier this month. “My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. He’s great, he does all that."

