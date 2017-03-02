Channeling Pamela Anderson! Ashley Graham showed off her famous curves during a sexy Baywatch-inspired photo shoot in Miami on Wednesday, March 1.

Thibault Monnier/Pacific Coast News

The 28-year-old model bared her butt in a cheeky red one-piece while posing on a Jet Ski and then ventured into the ocean to take it for a spin. The brunette beauty, who left her hair down in beachy waves, later posed with a yellow surfboard and looked totally at ease working the revealing swimsuit.

VEM/MiamiPIXX/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Teyana Taylor, who burst onto the scene after appearing in Kanye West’s supersultry “Fade” music video, also modeled in the shoot. The dancer sported a matching red bathing suit and fiery orange hair for the photos.

Courtesy Everett Collection

Graham recently appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for the third year in a row. In 2015, she became the first-ever plus-size model featured in the issue and then graced the cover the following year. This year, she once again donned several skimpy bikinis for the 2017 issue.

INSTARimages.com

The size-14 stunner constantly preaches body positivity. Earlier this year, she posted a photo of her legs, writing, “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. And you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein."

