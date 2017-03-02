Channeling Pamela Anderson! Ashley Graham showed off her famous curves during a sexy Baywatch-inspired photo shoot in Miami on Wednesday, March 1.
The 28-year-old model bared her butt in a cheeky red one-piece while posing on a Jet Ski and then ventured into the ocean to take it for a spin. The brunette beauty, who left her hair down in beachy waves, later posed with a yellow surfboard and looked totally at ease working the revealing swimsuit.
Teyana Taylor, who burst onto the scene after appearing in Kanye West’s supersultry “Fade” music video, also modeled in the shoot. The dancer sported a matching red bathing suit and fiery orange hair for the photos.
Graham recently appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue for the third year in a row. In 2015, she became the first-ever plus-size model featured in the issue and then graced the cover the following year. This year, she once again donned several skimpy bikinis for the 2017 issue.
The size-14 stunner constantly preaches body positivity. Earlier this year, she posted a photo of her legs, writing, “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I’m in. And I’m not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. And you shouldn’t be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein."
