Talk about a bouncy breakfast! Ashley Graham put her carb fueled curves on full display on Tuesday, March 21 when she went topless in the kitchen for a new Instagram video.

The stunning 29-year-old model flaunted her assets and her sense of humor as she posed with two bagels coverage her chest, and jiggled her breasts for the camera.

The video, posted by Glamour US Fashion Editor, Jillian Davison, saw Graham smile and blow kisses while putting on the flirty display.

🥐I LOVE BREAD!🥐 xx A post shared by jilliandavison (@jilliandavison) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

“I love bread xxx,” Davison captioned the video.

Graham is no stranger to showing off her fuller figure, and likes to entertain her 3.6 million Instagram followers with sexy shots whenever she gets the opportunity.

Instagram

She also shares videos of the intense workouts that helped her make history as the first plus-size model to feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

In a recent interview for Vogue’s 73 Questions video, Graham revealed that she considers Kim Kardashian one of her fashion icons and said: “Curvy girls can pull off any look. It’s what we do.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!