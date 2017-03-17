Beauty blogger Ruth Lee has a gorgeous Instagram account where she regularly posts adorable photos of her 4-month-old daughter Presley and her handsome husband Dakota and demonstrates the latest highlighters and hair extensions.

So it was a shock to her 32,000 followers when she posted a very raw, real image of her postpartum belly on February 24. Watch the video above to see her explain why she shared the photo.

“I’m posting this tonight with tears in my eyes. I can't help it,” the Saint George, Utah, blogger wrote, posting a photo taken a few days after her daughter’s birth last year.

The pic showed her belly with stretch marks and gauze covering her C-section scar.

“I followed SO many pregnant models during my pregnancy. And when they photographed themselves pool-side 5 minutes postpartum, I thought, ‘Wow! I hope that happens to me!’”

Instead, the 25-year-old — who did everything she could to stay healthy and active during her pregnancy including using “every kind of stretch mark prevention you could think of” — was horrified by her belly. “I couldn't believe it was me,” she wrote.

Lee said she was terrified to post the photo, but wanted others to know the reality and raw beauty of a real post-baby belly.

“As a society we have essentially lumped stretch marks and scars and all of those ‘negative’ things with pregnancy into kind of an ‘ugly’ category,” the married mom tells Us Weekly. “We’re taught to hide it or get rid of it. But having those signs of your baby and your pregnancy on your body forever — that is the most beautiful idea in the whole world.”

The student and resort agent tells Us she’s grateful for the positive response from thousands of women who have liked and shared the photo. “To have so many women relate to it and support it and applaud it has been so amazing,” she tells Us.

