Courtesy Bella Thorne/Snapchat

Loving the skin she’s in. Bella Thorne took to social media on Tuesday, April 18, to show off her enviable physique — and nipple piercing! — in a couple of risqué Snapchats.

The 19-year-old Famous in Love actress shared several sizzling snaps of herself dressed in a sheer, lacy white bodysuit teamed with a pair of red jeans, white boots and a black leather dog collar. Thorne flaunted her NSFW body hardware underneath the provocative ensemble. In one of the pics, she covered her right nipple with a kissy-face emoji.

Courtesy Bella Thorne/Snapchat

The Disney Channel alum’s racy posts come just days after she revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, published on April 12, that she’d love to date Kristen Stewart if given the chance.

“She’s so hot,” Thorne, who came out as bisexual last August, explained of the Twilight star. “She seems like the raddest chick. I’d be so down.”

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

During her chat with the fashion magazine, the “Jersey” singer, who has previously dated Charlie Puth, Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey and Faking It hunk Gregg Sulkin, said that she believes navigating the waters of a relationship with a woman is no less complicated than it is with a man.



“I’ve done other stuff with girls, but I want to actually date a girl,” she explained to the publication. “I can’t tell if a girl is hitting on me or just wants to be friends. And I don’t want to flirt with a girl if she thinks I’m just being her friend. What if I kiss a girl and she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m just your friend, dude, I can’t believe you just crossed that boundary.’ I’m confused on what they want from me.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!