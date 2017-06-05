BACKGRID

Dare to bare! Bella Thorne showed off her nipples in a sheer black top during a night out at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Friday, June 2.

The actress, 19, stepped out in a completely see-through shirt and opted to go without a bra, exposing her right nipple-piercing. She completed the daring look with a pair of black track pants and wore her long blonde hair straight down.

Thorne is no stranger to showing off her figure. In April, she shared a series of risqué Snapchat selfies and flaunted her nipple-piercing in a sheer white bodysuit.

The Disney alum recently made headlines for being one of the many women to hook up with Scott Disick during his wild 34th birthday trip to Cannes, France. Thorne and the reality star were photographed kissing in the pool on May 24. In the days following, he was seen cozying up to a bevy of other younger women, including Sofia Richie and Chloe Bartoli.



Thorne later clarified on Twitter that she's "not talking to scott or anyone else."



