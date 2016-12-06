Looking good! Blac Chyna recently revealed she’s lost 23 pounds since giving birth to her baby girl, Dream, in November, and judging from her latest Instagram post on Monday, December 5, she’s proud of the results so far.

Wearing a black, tight jumpsuit and sky-high heels, the slimmed-down mom of two posed for several photos that showcased her hourglass figure.



It was just two weeks after Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed their daughter that the 28-year-old makeup maven updated her fans with her weight-loss goal.



“39lbs go away !!! Lost 23 lbs so far !!!” she shared in a clip on Saturday, November 26. “Goal 130 post baby weight.”

But after sharing several images of her body on social media, she was accused of having cosmetic surgery to get back in shape.



Chyna quickly assured her fans that she had not gone under the knife and that there was a very natural reason behind her flat stomach and trim waist.

“So I posted a picture of my belly yesterday and the only reason it got that flat, you guys, is from breast-feeding and breast-pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy,” she said in a video. “If you are pregnant right now, I would highly recommend breast-feeding and breast-pumping because it’ll get your weight back down fast.”

Chyna also shared some cute new photos of her daughter on Snapchat before posting her jumpsuit snaps.



“Dream is so perfect and her baby smell is from Heaven,” she wrote before showing off the adorable pictures of the sleeping infant.



