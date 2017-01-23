Blac Chyna is on a mission to regain her pre-baby body, and her most recent weight loss reveal proves she’s well on her way.



The 28-year-old model took to Snapchat on Saturday, January 21 to post a video revealing she’s lost 34 pounds since giving birth to her baby girl, Dream, in November.

The clip showed her stepping on the scales and was captioned: “From 192.2 to 158.2.”



Chyna’s goal weight is 130 pounds, which is what she weighed before getting pregnant with Rob Kardashian’s baby.

The mom-of-two has been working hard to get back in shape, but had to defend herself against accusations she’s gone under the knife for a quick fix.

Some fans believed her flat stomach was the result of plastic surgery, but she assured them there was a very natural reason behind her trim waist.

“So I posted a picture of my belly yesterday and the only reason it got that flat, you guys, is from breast-feeding and breast-pumping and from my body already being small before my pregnancy,” she said in a video. “If you are pregnant right now, I would highly recommend breast-feeding and breast-pumping because it’ll get your weight back down fast.”



Although the Lashed Bar owner is carrying some of her post-pregnancy weight, she’s still got plenty of body confidence.

On her return to the red carpet on Monday, January 16, she wowed onlookers by flaunting her curves in a very revealing catsuit.



