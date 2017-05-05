Ahoy! Blac Chyna showed off her post-baby body in a sexy thong one-piece on Wednesday, May 3. The Rob & Chyna star posed for a photographer while on a yacht in Miami.

The mom of two, who welcomed daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian in November 2016, put her booty on full display in the skimpy white swimsuit.



The former stripper, 28, has been showing off her slimmed-down figure since landing in Miami earlier this week. On Monday she worked a hot pink bikini top while displaying her toned tummy.

The mom of two (she shares son King Cairo with ex Tyga) has been documenting her post-baby body transformation via social media over the last several months. In March, Chyna revealed she had only 11 pounds to lose to hit her goal weight. "192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” she captioned a video, which showed her stepping on the scale.

