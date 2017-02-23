Blac Chyna and Amber Rose Credit: Blac Chyna/Snapchat

Red-hot mama! Blac Chyna showed off her post-baby body in a skintight catsuit as she presented an award to her friend Amber Rose at the All Def Movie Awards on Wednesday, February 22.

The Lashed Bar owner, 28, who revealed on Tuesday, February 21, that she's lost 40 pounds since giving birth to baby Dream three months ago, has been documenting her weight-loss journey on social media since welcoming her first child with Rob Kardashian in November.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

"From 192 to 152.4 – Goal 130 – Summer 2017," she captioned a Snapchat video on Tuesday that showed her stepping on the scales.

Chyna posted a pic that appeared to have been taken at Rose's house as they prepped for the All Def Movie Awards on Wednesday night.

The model and entrepreneur wore a short black wig and a snake-print red bodysuit that showed off her small waist and flat tummy.

She later posted a Snapchat pic with Rose before joining All Def Digital president Russell Simmons onstage to present the Loveline podcast host with the Vanguard Award.

The music mogul asked a nervous Chyna if she wanted to say something onstage, prompting Chyna to say, "I'm shy," as Simmons looked her up and down in her eye-catching outfit, he remarked, "You ain't got to say s--t."

As Us Weekly reported on February 16, Chyna and her fiancé, Kardashian, 29, have broken up once again.

An insider confirmed to Us that the Rob & Chyna stars are living separately after being at odds since their initial split just before Christmas. "They both had major trust issues, and they grew apart," a source added.

The All Def Movie Awards, hosted by Mike Epps, airs on Fusion on Sunday, February 26, at 7 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!