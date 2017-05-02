Bienvenidos a Miami! Blac Chyna showed off her post-baby body in Miami on Tuesday, May 2.

The Rob & Chyna star, 28, revealed her toned tummy in a pink bikini top and pair of black leggings while relaxing by the pool.

INSTARimages.com

The reality star, who welcomed her daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian this past November, has been keeping fans updated on her weight loss since becoming a mom of two.

INSTARimages.com

In March, she shared via Snapchat that she only had 11 pounds to go to reach her goal weight. “192 to 141.6 … Goal 130 (11 pounds to go),” she captioned a video of herself stepping onto a scale as proof of her weight loss.



INSTARimages.com

Chyna, who has been on and off with Kardashian since their explosive December fight, has joined the list of celebs touting detox teas on social media.

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Apr 24, 2017 at 6:06pm PDT

“Summer is around the corner! You guys know I have to be right for summer 👙 I'm drinking my @teamiblends skinny tea every morning and my colon tea every night,” she wrote in a sponsored ad alongside a shot of herself in a swimsuit in a pool last weekend, revealing she’s doing a 30-day tea challenge. “Mainly I see that it totally got rid of my bloating and raised my metabolism like crazy!”

