Sara De Boer/startraksphoto.com

Get it, mama! Blac Chyna worked her slimmed-down, post-baby body in a sexy sheer black gown at the 2017 BET Awards on Sunday, June 25.

The Rob & Chyna star, 29, showed off her toned legs in the sheer gown and accentuated her itty bitty waist by pairing the gown with a black and gold belt.

Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Chyna, who welcomed her second child, daughter Dream, with ex Rob Kardashian last November, has been working hard on dropping her pregnancy pounds. In a series of Snapchat videos last week, the Lashed Bar owner documented her workout in her backyard.

She’s also joined a bevy of other celebrities in endorsing detox teas on Instagram. “Detox tea allows me to bounce right back after a weekend of eating 🍔🍗🍟It helps get rid of bloating and stubborn fat!” she shared on Instagram on June 20, along with a photo of herself in neon spandex.

Chyna, who is also the mom of son King, 4, with ex-fiance Tyga, stepped out in an equally sexy black ensemble Saturday night at the 2017 Maxim Hot 100 party. Just hours earlier, the makeup artist was involved in a car accident.

As previously reported, Chyna’s Rolls-Royce was rear-ended by another vehicle in Studio City. TMZ reported that Chyna was taken into an ambulance and checked out by paramedics for about 45 minutes before she was released and picked up by a friend.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!