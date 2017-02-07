Like mother, like daughter! Brielle Biermann loves posting a bikini picture as much as her mother Kim Zolciak.

The 19-year-old shared some sizzling snaps of herself soaking up the sun during her Turks and Caicos vacation.



Wearing a tiny two piece Biermann posed up a storm for the beach photos she posted to her Instagram on Monday, February 6.

The teen was stood in the shallow, blue waters of the luxury resort and gazing at the thundery-looking sky.



🌸 A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Feb 6, 2017 at 7:58pm PST

In one picture, taken from behind, she showcased her long blonde locks and pert posterior, captioning the snap: ‘It’s all about the angles.”



it's all about the angles😉 A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Feb 5, 2017 at 2:44pm PST

Biermann has been enjoying the family getaway with her mom, dad Kroy Biermann and siblings.



🌴 A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Her Real Housewives of Atlanta alum mother, has also been showcasing her curves, and posted several similar bikini snaps to Instagram too.



Zolciak, 38, recently posted the secrets to her toned physique too.



I do what makes ME happy ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:20am PST

“How I stay "fit" I run 5x a week on average 3miles, I do NOT eat red meat never have,” she wrote. “It's genetics OBVIOUSLY. I never sit down 😩😜 from the time I get up til the time I go bed. If you think it will make you "fat" it will! MODERATION!! Everything in Moderation. No I don't do weights I need tooooo but, I went through the windshield of my car at 18 and I have a terrible neck 😩 so I'm working on simple easy exercises. I tend to strain my neck when I do any weights. Everyday is a new day.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



