You better work, bitch! Britney Spears showed off her fit figure in a tiny yellow bikini in a video posted on Instagram on Friday, March 10.

The 35-year-old pop princess showcased her six-pack abs and toned legs as she writhed around in the wet sand while waves crashed behind her. Later in the clip, she did a cartwheel on the beach before striking a pose for the camera. "TGIF," she captioned the post, alongside a sun emoji.

TGIF ☀️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 10, 2017 at 1:08pm PST

A day earlier, Spears shared a cute Instagram video of herself jumping up in the air and twirling around during a hike. "Jumping for joy!! Spring is coming," she wrote.



Jumping for joy!! Spring is coming 🌸🌱 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

The "Toxic" singer is no stranger to putting her hot body on display on social media. Last month, she posted a topless photo that showcased her ageless appearance. In the picture, she wore only a layered cross necklace and covered her breasts with her arm.



It's possible that Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has been helping the star with her grueling workout routines. In honor of the hunky fitness model's 23rd birthday last week, the couple went for a hike in Los Angeles. "My baby's birthday," Spears captioned a sweet trio of Instagram shots with her beau.

In January, the Grammy winner opened up about how her romance with Asghari began after they met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video. "We started talking about sushi and started talking about things we like and, like, we should go to sushi one day," she told CBS Radio. "Five months later ... I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."



