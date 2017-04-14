Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday, April 13, to flaunt her rock-hard abs in a teeny-tiny, hot coral bikini. The 35-year-old pop princess, who has been posting an array of sizzling swimsuit shots on social media as of late, uploaded the sexy pic from her family vacation to Hawaii.

🌹 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Spears didn’t say much with the photo and simply captioned it with a rose emoji. Earlier in the day, she shared a snap of herself rocking the same two-piece while posing with her sons, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, and her mom, Lynne Spears. “Another great day,” she wrote alongside the group pic.

Another great day 🌺🌺 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 13, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

And on Tuesday, April 11, the “Slumber Party” singer shared a video of herself and 61-year-old Lynne — a grandmother of four! — showing off their insanely fit frames in skin-baring bathing suits. In the clip, the mother-daughter duo put their enviable beach bods on display while having some fun in the sun. While Britney sported a white bikini with strategically placed sheer cutouts, Lynne looked toned and tanned in a floral two-piece. “From start to finish… It was a good day,” the Grammy winner captioned the video.

Brit, who’s currently dating 23-year-old fitness model Sam Asghari, recently gave fans a glimpse of one of the exercises she uses to stay in shape. The superstar shared a video of herself working out (in a crocheted bikini top, of course!) on April 4. “Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I’d rather be dancing,” the Las Vegas headliner wrote alongside a clip of herself doing weighted side-lunges.

Training keeps me motivated and inspired... but I'd rather be dancing 😉💃 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

Back in December 2014, Britney revealed to Women’s Health how she maintains her fantastic physique. “I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time,” she told the magazine. “I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights; body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and situps; then finish it off with a stretch."

