Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday, April 13, to flaunt her rock-hard abs in a teeny-tiny, hot coral bikini. The 35-year-old pop princess, who has been posting an array of sizzling swimsuit shots on social media as of late, uploaded the sexy pic from her family vacation to Hawaii.
Spears didn’t say much with the photo and simply captioned it with a rose emoji. Earlier in the day, she shared a snap of herself rocking the same two-piece while posing with her sons, Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, and her mom, Lynne Spears. “Another great day,” she wrote alongside the group pic.
And on Tuesday, April 11, the “Slumber Party” singer shared a video of herself and 61-year-old Lynne — a grandmother of four! — showing off their insanely fit frames in skin-baring bathing suits. In the clip, the mother-daughter duo put their enviable beach bods on display while having some fun in the sun. While Britney sported a white bikini with strategically placed sheer cutouts, Lynne looked toned and tanned in a floral two-piece. “From start to finish… It was a good day,” the Grammy winner captioned the video.
Brit, who’s currently dating 23-year-old fitness model Sam Asghari, recently gave fans a glimpse of one of the exercises she uses to stay in shape. The superstar shared a video of herself working out (in a crocheted bikini top, of course!) on April 4. “Training keeps me motivated and inspired… but I’d rather be dancing,” the Las Vegas headliner wrote alongside a clip of herself doing weighted side-lunges.
Back in December 2014, Britney revealed to Women’s Health how she maintains her fantastic physique. “I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time,” she told the magazine. “I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights; body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and situps; then finish it off with a stretch."
Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!