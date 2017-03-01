Work, bitch! Britney Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 28, to show off her insanely fit frame and one of the exercises she uses to stay in shape.

The pop princess, 35, first shared a sexy snap of herself dressed in a green sports bra paired with tiny maroon shorts. Flaunting her enviable abs and toned legs, Spears poses on a white fence and sticks out her tongue in the pic, captioned, “Blessed day."

In a subsequent post, the Las Vegas headliner gave fans a glimpse at her workout regimen. In the short video, Spears — encouraged by her personal trainer — holds a weighted bar overhead as she repeatedly lifts her left knee to her chest, while her right foot is planted on an aerobic step. “Staying motivated,” the “Make Me … ” singer wrote alongside the ‘gram.

This isn’t the first time Spears has put her hot body on display via social media. On January 26, the entertainer treated the Britney Army to a silly (and sexy!) mirror selfie, showcasing her taught tummy in a crop top and a pair of low-rise sweatpants. The photo, taken in her bathroom, was captioned: “First selfie in a while.”

Back in December 2014, Spears — who is currently dating her “Slumber Party” music video costar and fitness model Sam Asghari — revealed to Women’s Health how she maintains her fantastic physique.



“I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time,” she told the magazine. “I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights; body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats and situps; then finish it off with a stretch."

