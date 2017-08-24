A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

Britney Spears is all about working on her fitness — and it's just the inspiration fans need to get back in the gym.

The singer has been fully dedicated to the gym recently but decided to change it up this time around by taking her workout outdoors to enjoy a gorgeous day. The mom of two worked out surrounded by trees, as she listened to her own song “Hot as Ice,” while showing off the moves that have contributed to her amazingly toned physique.

“Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!! 🎀,” she wrote along with the video she shared with fans on Instagram on Wednesday, August 23.



In the clip, the pop star, 35, is wearing an orange sports bra, with tiny burgundy shorts and sneakers, and seemed focused as she targeted different areas of her bikini-ready body. She started the routine off by stretching, then trained her upper body by lifting a dumbbell over her head and used a pair or free weights for her biceps. The singer also got down on the floor in a yoga-like move, bringing her knees to her chest, targeting her abdominals.

Spears followed the video of her workout routine with a mirror selfie the day after to show off the results of her intense training, writing: “Staying focused.”

The "Toxic" singer has been sharing her fitness journey on social media for months, including her sessions with personal trainers while she is on the road. On June 1, she shared a short video of her routine, writing: “Great workout this morning! Woke up in Japan feeling free and grateful. Better work b--ches!”

“I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time,” she told Women’s Health back in 2014. “I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights; body-weight exercises such as push-ups, squats, and sit-ups; then finish it off with a stretch."

The “Slumber Party” singer has been staying in tip-top shape during her Piece of Me Las Vegas residency while sharing her progress and moves that fans can incorporate into their own routines.

