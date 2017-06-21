Busy Philipps Uses Exercise to Fight Depression, Binge Eating

INSTARimages.com

Busy Philipps works hard to look and feel her best, and she posts plenty of proof on Instagram.

The 37-year-old actress shared a post-workout sweaty selfie on Monday, June 20, and isn’t concerned whether followers like it or not.

“How much sweat is too much sweat? Someone asked me if people like my sweaty Instagram stories and my feeling is that, honestly, I don't really care all that much.” Philipps wrote. “I post those for myself, as a f—k yes for showing up.”

“I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I'm calmer, I'm a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter,” the mother of two continued. “I’ve been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I've just felt better about myself.”

The former Dawson’s Creek star, who also goes to therapy, says her motivation isn’t to look flawless.

“My goal is not some perfect bod (I like chips and salsa and margs too much for that),” she added. “My goal is to feel the best I can in my body and my brain for the rest of my life.”

Her go-to workouts include SoulCycle and LEKFit, a dance-inspired fitness class using mini trampolines.

Despite her daily sweat sessions, she still likes to indulge occasionally. “I highly recommend 2-4 margs and then rolling around in the sand for fun,” the actress captioned an Instagram shot of herself in a bikini during her Turks and Caicos vacation on Saturday, June 17.



