Candace Cameron Bure joked about the reality of her rock-hard abs on Instagram on Monday, May 1. In a Boomerang posted by her trainer Kira Stokes, the Fuller House star, 41, sucks in her stomach then releases her belly.



“Am I doing it right @candacecbure @melissacoulier ? #evolutionofabs . . #stoked #thestokedmethod #abs #fitnessfun #workforit #goals #fitspo #instafit #instagood #goodtimes,” Stokes, who also happens to be married to Bure’s Full House costar Dave Coulier, captioned the funny video.

Bure’s body has been completely transformed since she started working out with Stokes. Although the pals take their workouts seriously, they always manage to have a little fun.

“When @kirastokesfit does a gymnastics workout with you 😂 #SaturdayFun #ThisIs40 #FitMama #StokedAthlete #IllKeepWorkingOnIt,” Bure wrote alongside a video on Instagram of herself in an impressive plank position on top of Stokes before she fell off to the side.

One of Bure’s fitness secrets is that she squeezes in a workout no matter where she is.

“Dressing room glute work! @kirastokesfit is in town & working me out all week long,” she shared alongside another Instagram video of herself working on her booty with a resistance band in her dressing room. “Using a band just above your knees is a great way to both prep your body (glutes/core) for work and to end a session (like a final booty burn) - hip bridges with gluteus medius (dimples in your butt) focus by pressing out on the band. Simple, effective and can be done anywhere- obviously 😜! I do this at the end of every workout.”



Another tip? She also utilizes Stokes' online classes via booyafitness.com when Stokes isn't in town.

