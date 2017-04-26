Chelsea Handler/Snapchat

Never a dull moment. Chelsea Handler took a cue from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s recent spree of bikini pics by posting a photo of herself in a black thong on Snapchat on Wednesday, April 26.

“Morning!!” the Chelsea Netflix host wrote alongside a snap of her bare butt in a mirror selfie.

Her post comes amid a seemingly endless series of beach pics from Kim and Kourtney. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars have spent days frolicking around in thong bikinis in Mexico while celebrating Kourtney’s 38th birthday.



con mi esposa 🌴 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Handler has voiced her opinion about the Kardashians before. In December she shared her dislike for selfies and such during a chat with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

"I’m just not into that whole scene — the selfies,” she explained at the time. “I feel like it’s gross and I feel like it’s not a good message to girls. ...I think that family is a tough family to [be in].”

