Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, has revealed her regrets over plastic surgery, claiming she was left looking "mutilated" after a botched boob job.

The 31-year-old was reported to have undergone more than $415,000 worth of work, from nose jobs to breast augmentations, Botox and filler, but she’s now set the record straight and spoken about her surgeries for the first time.

The model opened up to Woman’s Day and admitted to going under the knife at an early age, and says she’s removed multiple fillers from her lips and face.

“All those things were a disaster,” she told the Australian publication. “Not only did the lip implants look ridiculous, the first boob op I had in Australia when I was 18, left me looking mutilated.”

It was only last year that Lattanzi had the botched surgery corrected, and she’s thrilled with the results.

“Now I’m a 32DD and I love my body and love showing my new boos off. Mum supported my surgery decisions because she knew how unhappy I was before.”

Lattanzi, who has battled eating disorders and substance addiction, was also reported to have had a rib removed to make her waist look smaller, but she branded the claims an “absolute lie.”

“I’d never dream of removing a vital part of my anatomy,” she said to the publication. “I wear a waist trainer and work out to stay in shape.”

Lattanzi recently moved to Oregon with her fiance James Driskill to start a business in marijuana farming.

