Chris Pratt isn’t afraid to get a spray tan for a movie role. The 38-year-old actor, who’s currently filming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, showed off his faux glow on Instagram on Wednesday, July 5.



“#jurassicworld trivia Which part of my body is spray tanned? You get one guess,” Pratt captioned a photo of his bronzed arms against his obviously paler legs.



Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Inc.

It looks like he opted out of the typical full-body spray tan, instead choosing only to fake-tan his torso for filming.

While the actor has been hard at work on set of the hit franchise, which is filming in Hawaii, he also made some time for fun with his 4-year-old son last week when they went fishing at Kualoa Ranch in Oahu.

Pratt posted a photo of himself and his son, Jack, holding barracuda fish that he caught on June 29. “Not sure what made me more proud: when Jack insisted on holding this barracuda himself, or when he tried it raw! (Barracuda sashimi is amazing by the way) haha!!” the Parks and Recreation alum wrote. “4 year olds will try anything! Get out and fish! No better way to share God's bounty with your babies and make life long memories than fishing! Get out on the water!”

Anna Faris, meanwhile, recently took to social media to gush over her husband. The Mom actress, 40, shared a shirtless selfie that Pratt texted her on June 19, saying: “@prattprattpratt honey - you can’t just send me a photo like this and not expect me to tweet it.”

