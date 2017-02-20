Rock that crop top! Chrissy Metz defended Lady Gaga after internet trolls body-shamed her for her Super Bowl LI halftime performance earlier this month. The pop superstar was criticized for baring her stomach in a white crop top with sequined hot pants.



D Dipasupil/Getty Images

The This Is Us actress, 36, talked about the incident during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Just Jenny on Saturday, February 18. "That made me bonkers, bananas crazy. How is someone fat if they’re not fat?” she exclaimed. "I wanna see somebody else get on that damn stage and do what the hell she did.”



Metz, whose This Is Us character has dealt with body-image issues all season, suggested that the hate only stemmed from other people’s insecurities. "I think what happens and really what the core of the issue is we project all of our stuff and our crap on other people,” she said. "If we’re really, really, genuinely happy and love ourselves then you can’t talk s--t about other people. You can’t be hateful because you love yourself and we’re extensions of each other. We’re all connected.”

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Gaga, 30, gave an electric 13-minute performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, which included a medley of her hit songs, a death-defying leap from the roof and tons of dancing. She later took to Instagram to respond to those who criticized her figure.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do,” the “Perfect Illusion” singer wrote. “I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you.”

