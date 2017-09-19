She doesn’t want to hear it. Chrissy Metz revealed the one topic she is so sick of talking about — her body.

“The question I wish people would stop asking me is, ‘Are you having weight-loss surgery? Are you gonna be doing a gastric bypass? Are you?’ Um, what? Some people do feel like they’re my doctors and they have tried to diagnose me on the internet,” the This Is Us actress, 36, explained during a video interview with Today on Tuesday, September 19. “So that’s … that’s weird. Cause like, I’m good. I’m good, boo. But thanks! But I’m good.”

In season 1 of the NBC series, Metz’s character, Kate, undergoes gastric bypass surgery. During her appearance on The Ellen Show in December 2016, the Florida native opened up about her character’s procedure. “It is a fast fix and it’s not always the right answer,” the explained. “I think with the character, Kate, she wants a quick fix because it’s not about the food. Food is the symptom. We’ll get to see all the details.”

In November 2016, the Emmy nominee disclosed that her contract for the show requires her to lose weight. “In our contact, it did state that would be a part of it, to lose the weight in the trajectory of the character as she comes to find herself,” Metz told TVLine at the time. “That was a win-win for me. Because it’s one thing to try to do it on your own. But as human beings, it’s an ego thing: We’re more likely to do something for someone else.”

During her interview with Today, the American Horror Story alum also opened up about embracing her body. “I love my calves,” she continued. “People are like, ‘Enough. Don’t do any calf raises.’ But I don’t! But I have come to love them and realize that, like, they carry my body around. And I could probably kick some ass.”

