Chrissy Metz revealed in an interview with Marie Claire on Monday, March 6, that she wants to lose weight and "would love" to be a contestant on The Biggest Loser.

"I do want to lose weight. But not because anyone is telling me to do it," the This Is Us star, 36, told the magazine, noting that weight loss isn't a requirement for her role as Kate Pearson on the NBC comedy. "Nothing is mandated. It's not like, 'If you sign this contract, you have to do this.' We haven't even talked about an actual number with Kate. Ever."



Metz told Marie Claire that her goal is simply "to be proportioned," explaining that a size 24 top is often too tight, but she wears a size 18 or 20 in pants. "I carry a lot of my weight in my stomach," she said. "I just want to have ... not even a number, but to have my body in a different shape."

In order to reach her goal, the American Horror Story: Freak Show alum has been sticking to a well-balanced diet and healthy snacks, though she's open to the idea of a strict workout routine, too. "I would love to go on The Biggest Loser, where it's a concentrated thing," she said. "My father is a big guy; he's had a quadruple bypass surgery, and that's scary. Those are real things that happen in families with overweight people, and I don't want that."

Throughout Metz's weight-loss journey, she has faced several bumps in the road, including turning to food for comfort. "I eat my feelings — when I'm happy, when I'm sad. When you do put the food down and those feelings come up, you're not being numbed anymore. You're like, 'I got to deal with this.' That is hard," she explained, adding, "If I'm upset or I have to confront somebody, I'm like, 'This feels really icky. Let me have a burrito.' ... Obviously I haven't figured it out with food."

And while her character on This Is Us also struggles to live a healthier lifestyle, the actress says it's important not to focus too much on Hollywood's beauty standards and feminine ideals. "Size doesn't equate beauty," she said. "I don't understand why that's a thing. Well, I do, because the media has told us thin is beautiful. But is it?"

