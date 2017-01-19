John Legend definitely loves those perfect imperfections. Chrissy Teigen shared a close-up photo of the stretch marks on her thighs on Twitter on Wednesday, January 18.

John Lamparski/WireImage

The 31-year-old model, who welcomed daughter Luna with the “All of Me” crooner last April, decided to post the pic while drinking wine. “Whatevs,” she captioned the snap of her leg.



Fans immediately applauded the Cravings cookbook author for embracing her flaws and being a role model for body positivity. “THANK YOU. Normalizing things like stretch marks and cellulite in the public eye is so so important,” one tweeter wrote, while another grateful fan added, “Now I don’t feel so bad about my legs. I love u.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained that she actually likes her stretch marks. “When I drink wine I say ‘whatevs’ and sober Chrissy doesn’t like it,” she joked in another tweet. The next day, she added, “I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they’re so soft.”



This isn’t the first time she’s reminded her followers that nobody is flawless. In August, shortly after Luna’s birth, she shared a similar photo of her thighs on Snapchat, which she captioned, “lol my thighs have tributaries.” She also made headlines in April 2015 for giving an up-close view of the bruises and stretch marks on her legs. “Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!” she captioned a cross-legged photo of herself in denim short shorts.



