Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen admitted to reporters at her Becca Cosmetics glow palette launch party on Thursday, May 4, that she’s had work done — including liposuction!

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care,” the outspoken supermodel, 31, told Refinery29 at the fun booze and pizza-filled bash. “It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

While Teigen getting liposuction may come as a surprise, the cookbook author jokingly added that “everything about me is fake except my cheeks.”

According to Byrdie, Teigen pointed to her forehead, her nose and her lips and said with a laugh: “Fake, fake, fake."

"I'm not shy talking about that sort of thing," Teigen added, according to Byrdie. "I have no regrets."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!