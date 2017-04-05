Ouch! Chrissy Teigen has been in the wars again, and this time she’s suffered a huge and painful looking bruise on her leg.

The model, 31, posted a photo of her epic injury to Twitter on Tuesday, April 4, and hinted that her hosting work on Lip Sync Battle had become a little more intense.

“I now do stunts,” she captioned the photo of her leg sporting a giant black bruise. “#lipsynchbattlescar #iflew!” she added.

Life isn’t all that bad for the accident prone beauty though. She also shared her upcoming ad for Vita Coco Coconut Water, that involved her mainly relaxing on a beach.

It's hard work but somebody's gotta do it. #plantmanager #thegrind @vitacoco A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Apr 4, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

“It's hard work but somebody's gotta do it. #plantmanager #thegrind @vitacoco.” she captioned the tropical clip.

Teigen is back to work after recently returning from a Moroccan vacation with her husband John Legend, 38, and their 11-month-old daughter Luna.

The pair posted several photos from their adventure-filled getaway, that even involved them camel riding!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!