Caliente! Chrissy Teigen rang in her 31st birthday by whipping up a spicy pork stew while wearing just a silver one-piece swimsuit on Wednesday, November 30. In a series of Snapchat videos, the Cravings cookbook author shows off her svelte body while chopping onions and de-seeding peppers.

“Making beef stew on my birthday!” Teigen says in the video. “Lucky me!” her husband, John Legend, can be heard saying in the background. (The model-turned-chef later clarified on Twitter that she “said beef but it’s pork I’m sorry” while blaming “#Tequila.”)

The couple are celebrating the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s birthday with a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“I have no idea why I’m making pork stew in 85 degree weather,” the Lip Sync Battle co-host also tweeted as she shared a video depicting her stew ingredients.



On Monday, November 28, Teigen showed off her impressive post-baby body in an extremely high-cut black American Apparel one-piece bathing suit. The mother of daughter Luna, 7 months, recently talked candidly about how celebrities who slim down quickly after giving birth have a team of people helping them bounce back.

“Anyone in the public eye, we have all the help we could ever need to be able to shed everything,” she admitted during an appearance on the Today show earlier this month. “So I think people get this jaded sensation that everybody’s losing [pregnancy weight] so quickly, but we just happen to be the ones who are out there. We have nutritionists, we have dietitians, we have trainers, we have our own schedules, we have nannies. We have people who make it possible for us to get back into shape. But nobody should feel like that’s normal, or like that’s realistic.”

