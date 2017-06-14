BACKGRID

Go, girl! Christina El Moussa looked super fit while going for a jog in Orange County on Monday, June 13. The Flip or Flop star showed off her slim figure while wearing plaid leggings and a gray tank top.

In March, the home flipper, 33, made headlines with her revenge body by posing for a bikini photoshoot following her split from husband Tarek El Moussa. At the time, Christina shared with People magazine that her hot bod is the result of cardio with strength training and yoga.

“Exercise is my stress reliever,” Christina shared. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going. My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

When not working out or filming their hit HGTV show, the single mom of two has been enjoying going on dates.

Last week, she was spotted holding hands with her new boyfriend, Doug, while entering date spot Mastro’s Steakhouse in Newport Beach on Friday, June 9. Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Christina and the businessman have been dating “for the last few weeks.”



Christina was previously linked to Ducks player Nate Thompson and contractor Gary Anderson. Her ex has also since moved on from their marriage and been linked to numerous women.

"Christina could care less. Tarek is flaunting that he's living the life and dating all these girls," a source previously told Us, while another added: “Tarek thinks Christina is a great coparent and great partner on the show. Her personal life is hers, and his is his."

