Christina El Moussa Shows Off Her Svelte Bikini Body in Hawaii

Christina El Moussa is flaunting her revenge body! The Flip or Flop star, 33, showed off her toned figure while on vacation with her children, Taylor and Brayden, in Hawaii on Sunday, April 16.

After meeting the Easter Bunny with Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 19 months, in the morning, El Moussa headed to a beach in Maui for some alone time. She looked incredible in a mauve bikini with cutouts and a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses, and wore her long blonde locks straight down.

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI/Splash News

The newly single HGTV star relaxed in a beach chair and basked in the sunlight before heading to the ocean. After she cooled off, she put on a pair of denim cut-off shorts and a gray T-shirt.

To maintain her svelte figure, El Moussa sticks to a strict diet. She recently told HGTV that her go-to foods including oats, smoothies and juices, hummus and lean meats.

The real estate agent made headlines in January when her estranged husband, Tarek El Moussa, filed for divorce, one month after the Flip or Flop costars announced their separation. Since then, the former couple have had their fair share of ups and down, but have decided to remain amicable for the sake of their children.



"I'm just going to keep moving and rebuilding my life and be the best dad," Tarek, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly last month. "We need to coparent and get along and be friendly. We've been together for almost 11 years. I'd say we went through the process together. We started as kids. She was 22 and I was 24. I see the future is bright for both of us."



