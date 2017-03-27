Christina El Moussa’s revenge body didn’t happen overnight. The Flip or Flop star, 33, who made headlines when she bared her toned bikini body last week, combines cardio with strength training and yoga to keep things tight and right.



“Exercise is my stress reliever,” Christina, who is divorcing her husband of seven years, Tarek El Moussa, told People magazine during a recent interview. “There is nothing like a good three-mile run for me to really clear my head and get my endorphins going. My other go-to is yoga. I have the most amazing private instructor who has changed my life. Our sessions are very spiritual and have really helped me cope with my divorce and other emotions I’m going through during this time.”

Fern/Splash News

She also regularly takes Orangetheory classes. “I’m totally hooked!” she said of the cardio and strength-training interval class. “It combines running, which is my favorite workout, with weight training, which I never do on my own. It goes by super quickly and is always challenging. And it helped to get me in the best shape of my thirties!”

For fuel, Christina sticks to a clean diet and stocks a dairy-free and gluten-free household due to her children Taylor and Brayden’s allergies.

Happiness is a mom-daughter moment 💕 @christinaelmoussa #TGIF #MiniMe #LittleL #MomGoals A post shared by L*Space by Monica Wise (@lspaceswim) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

“I eat five small meals a day that usually consist of overnight oats for breakfast, a green juice for a snack, salad with a protein for lunch, granola bar as a snack and then a healthy dinner of chicken or salmon and veggies, tacos or vegan chili,” she shared of her diet.

During a 2015 interview with her nutritionist Cara Clark posted to HGTV’s blog, the reality star and real estate guru explained she considers her healthy eating habits a lifestyle, not a diet.

Courtesy lspaceswim/Instagram

"I just truly love to eat healthy. Eating bad food makes me feel, well, bad,” she said. “Healthy eating is part of my lifestyle."



