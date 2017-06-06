Ciara is sharing her post-baby weight loss goals with her followers on Instagram. The “I Bet” singer, who welcomed her daughter Sienna in April, shared that she’s determined to shed the 60 pounds she gained while pregnant.

“I said I wasn't going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and... I did exactly that!! 😌... 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp,” Ciara, 31, captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, June 6, that showed her standing on a scale that read 178.6 pounds.

The songstress, who is married to NFL star Russell Wilson, announced the arrival of their first child together via Instagram.



"Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” she captioned a shot of herself cradling her then-pregnant bump on the beach. “We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm. 7lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017. Photo By Daddy."

Ciara is also the mom of son Future Jr. with ex-fiancé Future.

She and Wilson tied the knot in England last July after getting engaged in March 2016. The couple were public about their pledge to remain abstinent until their big wedding day.

"I really believe that when you focus on a friendship, you have the opportunity to build a strong foundation for a relationship — and once you know you're really great friends and you're what we call 'equally yoked,' where you share the same values or the same outlook on life, it kind of sets the tone," Ciara told Cosmopolitan South Africa in February issue. "Knowing that you'll always have the friendship and that you can always go back to it is very important, and very powerful."

