Age is just a number! Cindy Crawford took to Instagram on Friday, April 7, to share a topless photo of herself on the beach while on vacation in St. Bart's with her husband, Rande Gerber.

In the picture, the 51-year-old supermodel lays chest down in the sand with just a pair of Re/Done jeans on. She covers her breasts with her tanned arms, but shows off a bit of sideboob as she gazes into the sun and relaxes by the ocean. "Forever in Denim," she captioned the post, adding the hashtag #momjeans.

Forever in Denim. Thanks @VogueMagazine! #momjeans A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Several Instagram users commented on Crawford's post to praise her incredible figure. "I definitely don't look like that in denim... stunning!" one fan wrote. Another added, "Mom jeans my a$$! @cindycrawford you're beautiful no matter what age."



A day earlier, the 5-foot-9 beauty shared a sweet picture of herself and her businessman hubby, 54, sipping on wine while out to dinner. "Enjoying spring break with my honey!" she gushed.

Enjoying spring break with my honey! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

As Us Weekly previously reported, the couple, who share 17-year-old son Presley and 15-year-old daughter Kaia, have been enjoying their tropical getaway. On Tuesday, April 4, they were spotted showing off their fit bodies as they splashed around in the water and went for a walk on the beach.



