#Relationship — and body goals. Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber showed off their toned beach bodies while on vacation in St. Bart’s on Tuesday, April 4.



The supermodel, 51, opted for a snakeskin-print two-piece bikini while the Casamigos tequila owner, 54, donned navy swim trunks.

During a 2016 interview with Living Healthy, Crawford revealed that she works hard for her fit bod.

“I work out with a trainer three times a week when I’m home. I start off with 10 to 20 minutes of cardio on a treadmill or elliptical machine before she gets there so I’m warmed up,” she shared. “Then we use free weights and a lot of old-school moves likes lunges and squats. Lately, I’ve been doing stair intervals as well to keep my heart rate up throughout my workout. We end with abs on a mat and a bit of stretching.”

The genetically blessed couple tied the knot in 1998 and are the parents of daughter Kaia, 15, and son Preston, 17, who took home the Emerging Model award at the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday.

