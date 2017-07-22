SBMF / BACKGRID

Corinne Olympios is fully embracing summertime! The Bachelor alum was spotted soaking up the sun while in her hometown of Miami on Saturday, July 22.

Olympios, 24, showed off her toned figure in a tiny pink bikini top and white bottoms while enjoying an afternoon of relaxation. She appeared to be in good spirits as she listened to music and sipped on a refreshing drink to cool off amid the high temperatures.

The reality star's outing came one week after she confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly that she's "very happy" to appear on the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise reunion special after the ABC summer reality series' recent scandal.



As previously reported, Warner Bros. temporarily suspended production on season 4 of Paradise in mid-June after a producer claimed she witnessed an alleged incident of sexual misconduct on set between Olympios and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson. Warner Bros. and Olympios' legal team both completed thorough investigations in the weeks following, and the production company ultimately announced it found no evidence of wrongdoing.



The show resumed production soon after and is set to premiere on August 14, though Olympios and Jackson chose not to return to Mexico in the wake of the scandal. "While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to," she previously said in a statement to Us.



Jackson, 30, also plans to attend the reunion, where he hopes to get a chance to extend an olive branch to Olympios. "I would love to talk to her. I have nothing but love for her and her family," he told TMZ earlier this month.

