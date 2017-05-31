So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace pic.twitter.com/DT9z10OJ3n

Double tap alert! Darren Criss posted a naked mirror selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, May 31.

The Glee alum, who gained a whole new fan base after displaying his toned body in a red Speedo on set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story earlier this month, covers himself by dangling the garment in the snap.

"So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace,” the 30-year-old actor, who plays serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the FX anthology, captioned the photo.

“Darren Criss just turned my whole year around. OMG," one fan tweeted on Wednesday. Another person added: “Cause of death: Darren Criss."

The latest FX series, which is expected to premiere in 2018, also stars Penelope Cruz, Max Greenfield, Ricky Martin and Edgar Ramirez.

