Demi Lovato: 'I Don't Have a Thigh Gap and I'm Still Beautiful'

What's wrong with being confident? Demi Lovato is celebrating exactly who she is. The "Stone Cold" singer shared a photo of her thighs in a body-positivity Instagram post on Thursday, April 13.

"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am," the 24-year-old captioned a pic of herself in a blue swimsuit on the beach. "#recovery #selflove #EVERYbodyisbeautiful."

In March 2015, the former Disney star blasted the term "thigh gap" during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like when things like that are set in society's ideal of what beauty is, and it's repeated over and over, it gets put into your brain," she said at the time. "If you have one naturally, then great, embrace what you have. But, if you don't have one naturally, you don't have to starve yourself or engage in unhealthy behaviors — if you don't have a thigh gap naturally, it doesn't mean you aren’t beautiful."

Lovato has been open up about her struggles with body image in the past. Last year, she told American Way magazine that it all began when she was just a toddler and she participated in beauty pageants.

"My body-image awareness started way before that, but I do attribute a little of my insecurities to being on stage and judged for my beauty," she said in July. "When I was gaining weight because I was becoming a woman, I would look at those images and say to myself, 'Wait, this is not what I look like. I’m getting fat on the hips and on my butt.'"

Lovato often encourages her fans to self-love. In 2015, she posted a series of photos of her thighs and wrote that "it is possible to love your body the way that it is."

