Demi Lovato posted a pic showing off her toned abs on Instagram on Tuesday, August 1, telling fans, “I’m feeling myself right now!!”

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer wears a cropped white tank in the mirror selfie and pulls down the side of her black sweatpants to reveal her defined midriff and right hip.

“I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I'm normally insecure about showing my full stomach but I've been working really hard and thanks to @d.leith and his yummy food with @lockhartandleith I've been seeing progress so I thought I'd post this cause I'm feeling myself right now!!” the former Disney Channel star, 24, captioned the pic. “Also can't forget the best gym in the world @unbreakableperformance and my trainers @fatenginethatdoes & @itskimglass.”

Lovato has been posting pics and videos of her intense workouts that often show her boxing and kickboxing.

The singer, who has struggled with an eating disorder body image issues in the past, is an outspoken advocate for body confidence and said in an interview with Glamour in May that her favorite workout is jujitsu.



“I love doing different types of mixed martial arts, so whether it Muay Thai or kickboxing, I love doing all types of martial arts,” she said.

Lovato also teased the video for her new song with Jax Jones, “Instruction,” on Instagram on Tuesday (the video will be released online on Wednesday, August 2). In the teaser, she dances wearing sweatpants and a bikini top as she sings, “Bitch, I don’t need introduction / Follow my simple instruction.”

#INSTRUCTION VIDEO TOMORROW 🔥🥁💃 @jaxjones @stefflondon A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

It’s the second music video she’s released in less than a month. Lovato spoke earlier this year about working on her new album, telling Entertainment Tonight that she wanted to “go a totally different way” with her sound on her eagerly anticipated sixth studio album. A release date has yet to be announced.



