Beach, anyone? Demi Lovato showed off some major cleavage in a plunging swimsuit while taking a dip on Wednesday, April 19.

The "Confident" singer, 24, put her assets on display in two Instagram photos. "So ready for summer," she captioned one pic while standing outside. In the second selfie, she posed in front of her bathroom mirror.

Lovato has been sharing several body-positive and makeup-free snapshots on social media as of late. Last week, she encouraged fans to self-love.

"I don't have a thigh gap and I'm still beautiful the way I am," she captioned a photo of her legs on April 13.

The former Disney star sometimes hits the gym with her boyfriend, Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos, to stay in shape. Earlier this month, she and the MMA fighter, 31, stopped for a kiss as they hiked up Runyon Canyon in L.A.



