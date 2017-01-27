Courtesy Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

She’s never looked better! Elizabeth Hurley stunned in a teeny blue bikini in a photo from her beach getaway to India on Thursday, January 26.



The Royals actress, 51, looked ageless and flaunted her incredible figure in the embroidered swim suit from her eponymous beachwear line. In the photo, Hurley wore her hair in beachy waves and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses with ombré lenses.

“Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1,” she captioned the Instagram pic.



Think it's safe to say I'm taller @elizabethhurley1 A photo posted by ❌ (@damianhurley1) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:30am PST

The Austin Powers star credited her 14-year-old son, Damian, whom she shares with ex Steve Bing, for taking the flawless photo. The teen also posted a beach pic with his mother on his own Instagram, writing, “Think it’s safe to say I’m taller @elizabethhurley1.”

Damian recently made his acting debut on The Royals last month. He joined his mom onscreen to play German Prince Hansel in the E! scripted drama about England’s (fictitious) royal family.

Although the Estée Lauder spokeswoman is defying her age, she has said she doesn’t have any secret shortcuts for staying slim. “I have to be careful because I am 50,” she told The View in 2015. “I don’t do all that green juice, I don’t do any of that … powders, I don’t really take vitamins. I try not to each too much for dinner.”

