Hot damn! Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 4, to show off her incredible beach body in a sexy bathing suit from her eponymous swimwear line.

In the snap, the 51-year-old Royals actress puts her fit physique on display in a black, low-cut one-piece while standing in front of tropical greenery. She captioned the stunning image with a kissy-face emoji.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Hurley/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Hurley has flaunted her enviable frame in skin-baring swim gear on social media. Back in January, she shared a photo of herself looking ageless in a teeny blue bikini while vacationing in India. For the sizzling snap, the British beauty bared her toned abs and legs while walking along the shoreline.

“Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1,” she wrote alongside the ‘gram.

Though she looks years younger than her actual age, the Estée Lauder spokeswoman has said that there is no hidden shortcuts that help her maintain her youthful appearance. “I have to be careful because I am 50,” she told The View in 2015. “I don’t do all that green juice, I don’t do any of that … powders, I don’t really take vitamins. I try not to each too much for dinner.”

