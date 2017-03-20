La Sirena A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Can we be part of Emily Ratajkowski’s world? The 25-year-old model took to Instagram on Sunday, March 19, to share a sexy snap of herself skinny-dipping (and channeling her inner Ariel) while on vacation in Mexico.

In the pic, EmRata flaunts her fit physique as she lies naked on a pile of rocks in a shallow pool of water along the beach. “La Sirena,” she captioned the photo, using the Spanish word for “mermaid.”

Earlier in the day, the Gone Girl actress showed off her enviable curves in a green bikini. “Morning 🇲🇽,” she wrote alongside an Instagram shot of herself rocking the sexy two-piece.

Morning 🇲🇽 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 19, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

This isn’t the first time Ratajkowski has stripped down for social media. In August 2016, the brunette beauty put her bare backside on display while lounging naked in a hot tub during a getaway to Greece. “Cave,” she captioned the Instagram post at the time.

Back in September, the self-avowed feminist — who proudly participated in the Women’s March on Washington in January, and is a vocal advocate for body-positivity — spoke out about the flak she’s received for her provocative posts.

“I think if you are a public figure, you have a responsibility to say something for a cause you truly believe in and help it on its course,” she told The New York Times. “It’s incredibly frustrating that society somehow feels that women can’t manage to be political, feminist and a sex symbol.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!