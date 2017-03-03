Evangeline Lilly jogged on the beach in Hawaii. Credit: FameFlynet/AKM-GSI

Aloha, Evangeline Lilly! The 37-year-old actress showed off her incredible bikini body while jogging on the beach in Kauai, Hawaii, earlier this week.

The Lost alum displayed her toned abs in a red, white and black patterned bikini for the run along the water’s edge. Lilly seemed to double up on her fitness routine by squeezing in a swim too. She pulled back her wet hair and sported clear goggles around her neck.

The Ant-Man star is currently camping on the beach in Hawaii, where she lives with her partner, Norman Kali, and their two kids, Kahekili, 5, and a younger daughter, whose name they have yet to reveal. After her run, she returned to the campsite to grab a green headscarf, sunglasses and a beach chair to relax and enjoy the view.



The brunette beauty has said that she stays in shape by doing workouts she truly enjoys. “Your mind and soul are the kings of your physique way more than any exercise you do,” she told Women’s Health in 2015. “I was a hardcore buff girl, [but now] I go on leisurely walks and have a swim in my pool. Simple things. My body looks 10 times better."

Lilly and her longtime love met on the set of the long-running ABC series Lost, which was filmed in nearby Oahu, Hawaii. The Canadian actress starred as one of the group’s leaders Kate Austen, while Kali worked as production assistant.

The Hobbit actress previously dated her Lost costar Dominic Monaghan from 2004 to 2007 and was married to hockey player Murray Hone from 2003 to 2004.

